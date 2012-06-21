FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits session lows vs dollar after U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits session lows vs dollar after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The euro hit session lows against the dollar on Thursday after a data showing U.S. existing-home sales fell last month and an index of business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region registered a sharp contraction.

U.S. existing home sales fell 1.5 percent in May, compared with a consensus decline of 1.1. percent, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank’s business index dropped to -16.6, compared with expectations for a reading of unchanged.

The euro fell to the day’s lows of $1.2605 from $1.2627 just before the data. It was last at $1.2614, down 0.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.