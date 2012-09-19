FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar pares losses vs yen after U.S. housing data
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose in August to its fastest in over two years and the price for sold homes climbed from a year before.

The data provided hopeful signs that a budding housing market recovery is gaining traction.

The dollar last traded at 78.48 yen, down 0.4 percent. That is above the session low of 78.39 hit earlier in the session.

The euro pared losses against the dollar and last traded at $1.3052, nearly unchanged on the day. It had been trading at $1.3023 before the release of the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
