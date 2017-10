NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. existing home sales rose sharply in November and factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew this month. [ID: nL1E8NJLGQ]

The dollar edged up to 84.30 yen after the data from 84.20 before the data. It was last at 84.28 yen, down 0.2 percent.