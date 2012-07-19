Euro extends losses vs dollar after weak U.S. data

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the dollar on Thursday after an unexpected fall in U.S. existing home sales for June and a worse-than-forecast contraction in the Mid-Atlantic business index this month, dimming risk appetite.

U.S. existing home sales dropped 4.5 percent last month, compared with forecasts for a 1.1 percent rise. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed index was -12.9, a worse-than-expected reading.

The euro slipped to $1.2231 after the data from $1.2243 just before. It was last at $1.2235, down 0.4 percent.