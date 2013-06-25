FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends gains vs euro; data shows rise in US house prices
June 25, 2013

Dollar extends gains vs euro; data shows rise in US house prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Tuesday after data showed prices of U.S. single-family homes jumped in April, racking up their biggest annual gain in seven years.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 1.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping forecasts for 1.2 percent. Prices in the 20 cities accelerated by 12.1 percent year over year, which was also above expectations and the biggest annual gain since March 2006.

The euro fell to $1.3083 from about $1.3094 before the data.

