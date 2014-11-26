FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar losses grow after U.S. home sales data
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar losses grow after U.S. home sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The dollar’s decline against most major currencies accelerated early Wednesday after disappointing U.S. home sales data fed worries the U.S. economy was losing momentum in the final quarter of 2014.

The U.S. Commerce Department said sales of new single-family homes gained 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 458,000 units, short of the 472,000-unit pace projected by analysts polled by Reuters.

At the same time, the National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.1 percent to 104.1. Economists forecast a 0.5 percent rise last month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, fell to a session low of 87.592 before retracing to 87.643, down 0.3 percent from Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

