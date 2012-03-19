FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar drops against euro as technical levels breached
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

FOREX-Dollar drops against euro as technical levels breached

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro gains on technical factors.
    * NY Fed's Dudley paints mixed economic picture

    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against
the euro for a third straight day on Monday, receding from last
week's one-month high, with the breaching of technical levels
fuelling the single currency's strength.	
    The euro also gained against the yen, hitting its highest
level in almost five months when the Bank of Japan intervened to
stem its currency's climb. 	
    "No bad news is arguably good news for the euro," said Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New
York.	
    "This is not headline driven, but rather technical factors 
causing some short covering."	
    The euro gained against the dollar after clearing recent
daily highs of $1.3188 and $1.3192, with stops triggered around
the $1.32 level, he said.	
    The euro hit a session high of $1.3264 and last
traded at $1.3238, up 0.5 percent on the day. 	
    Despite some easing in euro zone tension, speculators are
still running bearish positions in the euro, although they have
trimmed some of those bets. Yen shorts were at their highest
level since April. 	
    The euro was last at 110.32 yen, up 0.4 percent
on the day, after rising to as high as 110.55 yen, its highest
level since late October.   	
   Investors will be looking at any yen rebound as an
opportunity to sell the Japanese currency again.   	
   "There has been a significant rise in short yen positions so 	
we are seeing a bit of a pullback ahead of a holiday in Japan," 	
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World 	
Markets. Japanese markets will be shut for a holiday on Tuesday.
 	
    "These are opportunities to initiate fresh bearish positions	
and we expect dollar/yen to rise towards 85-85.50 yen while the 	
euro having hit a high above 110 yen, is likely to consolidate."
 	
    The euro/yen relative strength index hit a
three-week high, according to Reuters data. The relative
strength index is now at 78.469, above the 70-level that
generally suggests an overbought situation.	
    The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted 	
the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades,
 	
wherein investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy 	
higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields 	
also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency 	
compared to the yen.  	
    Additionally, March is typically a month that attracts 	
Japanese corporate demand for yen ahead of Japan's fiscal 	
year-end at the end of the month.	
    The dollar last stood at 83.34 yen, up 0.1 percent and not
far from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit last week.	
    Three-month dollar/yen implied volatility slipped
for a third straight session. Three-month implied volatility is
down to 10.4 percent from 10.55 percent on Friday.A dearth of significant data in the coming days means there
will be few opportunities for investors to evaluate the U.S. and
global economy, so dollar strength could persist, according to
Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in
New York.	
     "The systemic implications from Greece are zero at this
point," he said. "We could see a little retracement given the
breadth of the moves last week in which we had dollar strength
and Treasury selling."	
     "As has been the case over the last few weeks, the
Euro/dollar exchange rate continues to be a dollar story." 	
    U.S. economic data this week is light, with an emphasis on
housing. In Europe, the primary data will emerge on Thursday
with euro zone "flash" PMIs, which will help shape first-quarter
GDP forecasts, slated to be released on Thursday.	
    "If the PMIs are stronger than expected or there are
positive surprises that should favor the euro," Cox said.	
    Market perceptions of Fed policy will likely not change
significantly in the coming weeks given that the slate of Fed
speakers is sparse, which leaves the dollar relatively supported
close to current levels, Cox said.	
    New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of
Chairman Ben Bernanke, painted a mixed picture of the world's
largest economy, tempering optimism over recent signs the
recovery is gaining speed with warnings that it could just as
easily stall out. 	
    Dudley also did not hint at what more, if anything, the Fed
should do to encourage the recovery.

