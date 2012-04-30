FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro posts worst month vs dollar since December
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro posts worst month vs dollar since December

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro falls vs dollar, hits 2-week low vs yen
    * Euro/dollar implied vol nears 4-year low
    * Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
    * Dollar hits more than 2-month low vs yen

    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The euro dropped against the
dollar o n M onday and notched its worst monthly performance since
December, weighed down by news of Spain slipping back into
recession and signs of weaker economic momentum in the United
States.	
    Investors were also wary of buying euros before weekend
elections in France and Greece and a European Central Bank
meeting this week that could further knock down sentiment. 	
    "Risk aversion was today's theme, with the economic outlook
for the euro zone looking bleak," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.	
    "In the U.S., overall deterioration in economic data has
left the door squarely open for the Fed to add more stimulus." 	
    Data on U.S. spending and business activity in the Midwest
reinforced that view that the U.S. economic recovery is losing
momentum. 	
    Recent weak U.S. data, in particular Friday's
weaker-than-expected first-quarter GDP report, has raised the
prospect of another round of Federal Reserve bond buying, or
quantitative easing. Another round of QE would be negative for
the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money. 	
    In late afternoon New York trading, the euro was down
0.1 percent to $1.3242 against the dollar, receding from a near
1-month high of $1.3270 reached on Fr iday. 	
    On the month, the euro was down 0.8 percent, its worst 
performance since December. The euro, however, has not closed
below $1.30 or above $1.35 since Jan. 20. 	
    Implied euro/dollar volatility, a gauge of options
market price expectations in either direction, reflect the
currency pair's narrow trading range, reaching 9.4 percent on
Monday, its lowest since August 2008.	
    "Volatilities across a lot of (currency) pairs are at 4-year
lows," said John Hopkinson, head of FX quantitative and options
research at BofA Merrill Lynch.	
    "It is just a reflection of the fact that the dollar has
been rangebound for a few months now, in large part in my view
because the central banks are keeping a lid on any tail risks."	
  	
    Markets are on tenterhooks, awaiting the second round of the
French presidential vote and elections for a new Greek
parliament this weekend. Meanwhile, data showing Spain slipped
into recession highlighted concerns that harsh austerity
measures are hindering growth. 	
    The yen was one of the big gainers of the day as investors
sought the Japanese currency's safety on global economic fears. 	
    The euro dropped to a two-week low against the yen
at 105.43 and last traded at 105.64, down 0.7 percent.	
    The dollar also hit a more than two-month low against the
yen at 79.710 yen. For the month, the dollar was down 3.6
percent, its weakest monthly performance since July 2011.	
    Greg Michalowski, chief currency analyst at online FX broker
FXDD, said the next key target for dollar/yen to the downside
comes at the 100-day moving average of 79.54. He added that the
currency pair has not closed below this level since Feb. 8.	
   The Australian dollar was one of the worst-performing
G10 currencies, falling 0.5 percent to US$1.0418 as market
participants await Tuesday's Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. 	
    With the RBA widely expected to lower rates, the focus will
be on the size of the cut, with some expecting 25 basis points
and others expecting 50 basis points.

