#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Dollar turns higher vs euro, yen after ISM report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. ISM report turns things around for dollar
    * RBA surprises markets with 50 bps rate cut, Aussie tumbles
    * Yen hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, but falls

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied from a
one-month low against the euro and a 2-1/2-month trough versus
the yen on Tuesday in thin trading, after a key U.S.
manufacturing gauge showed factory activity unexpectedly picked
up last month, offsetting recent weak economic reports.	
    The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's data was one of
the rare instances of positive U.S. economic news in recent
weeks and traders used this to rebuild long dollar bets that had
grown stale as the outlook for the economy weakened.	
    "The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to
get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this
point." 	
    ISM reported that its index of manufacturing activity rose
to 54.8 last month from 53.4 in March, exceeding expectations
for a reading of 53.0..	
    In mid-morning New York trading, the euro fell 0.2 percent
against the dollar to $1.3215 following the ISM data.
Earlier, the euro rose to a four-week high at $1.3277.	
    Light volumes were expected before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and
weekend elections in Greece and France.	
    Traders, however, said the euro's bias remained bullish
above $1.32. On Monday, it closed well above $1.32 after six
days of trying to end above that key level, which in and of
itself is a positive signal.	
    With many of Europe's trading centers closed for the May Day
holiday, investors have shifted attention away from the
underlying debt issues in Spain and Italy and focused on
economic data instead. 	
    Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, said: "the euro will struggle...as long
as major debt issues in Spain and Italy remain largely
unresolved." 	
    Against the yen, the dollar recovered from a more than
two-month low, rising to session highs at 80.29 yen. It
was last at 80.23 yen, up 0.6 percent.	
    The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was the biggest mover of
the day, falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.	
    The Aussie fell 0.9 percent to US$1.0332 and slid
to a three-month low near 82 yen. 	
    Markets had been caught flat-footed by the RBA move, as
markets had been expecting just a 25-basis-point rate cut.	
    The Aussie traded near a five-month low against sterling,
which rose above A$1.5700 despite a
weaker-than-expected survey of the UK manufacturing sector that
pushed the British currency down against the U.S. dollar.	
    "The RBA move means we no longer see a cut in June, but data
in the coming months will be of particular focus in the wake of
this rather unprecedented cut," said TD Securities in a research
note. "We are now calling for another 25-basis point cut in Q3."

