FOREX-Euro rises as Draghi more upbeat on economy
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro rises as Draghi more upbeat on economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ECB's Draghi says inflation to stay above 2 pct in 2012
    * Draghi says outlook subject to downside risks

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The euro rallied from two-week
lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the
euro zone economy than expected, reducing expectations of
further monetary easing.	
    Draghi, in comments after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1
percent, said the euro zone economy was likely to recover this
year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside
risks. He added that inflation was likely to remain above 2
percent this year..	
    "Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected. We were
waiting for easing signals and we're not getting any of that and
that has kept a bid in the euro," said Greg Moore, currency
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.	
    The euro hit session highs at $1.3179 after falling
to two-week lows at $1.3097. It was last at $1.3167, up 0.1
percent.	
    Traders said investors holding short euro positions got
squeezed when Draghi disappointed their rate cut expectations by
not signaling further easing or outlining measures to boost what
many believe was still a struggling euro zone economy.	
    The euro also rose 0.6 percent against the yen to 105.98 yen
.	
    The dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent against the yen to
80.49 yen as a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims eased 
concerns about the labor market recovery.

