FOREX-Euro at 3-1/2-month low as debt crisis fears rise
May 9, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro at 3-1/2-month low as debt crisis fears rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greece bailout deal seen under threat after elections
    * Spain's banking woes spur fears debt crisis is spreading
    * Yen jumps on safe-haven bid
    * Options show increasing bias for euro puts


    NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The euro dropped against the
dollar to a 3-1/2-month low o n W ednesday, falling for the eighth
straight session on concerns that political turmoil in Greece
threatens its rescue deal and as fears rise about the risks
posed by Spain's banks.	
    Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a
new government on Wednesday, pushing Greece closer to its second
election in a few weeks, after voter rejection of an EU/IMF
bailout plunged the country into crisis.	
    Last Sunday's election, in which voters vented their rage
against mainstream parties over debt-cutting measures imposed in
exchange for the bailout, has caused deep political deadlock and
brought European threats to eject Greece from the euro.	
    The latest development increased the possibility that the
Greek bailout deal remains viable but the drawn out uncertainty
has done little to allay investor fears that the deal could
still fall apart, raising the specter of Greece being forced out
of the euro. 	
    The euro also hit a two-and-a-half month trough versus the
safe-haven yen as a jump in Spanish bond yields above 6 percent
- one point away from levels deemed unsustainable - showed that
investors were wary of the rising costs of fixing the country's
banks, fueling fears the debt crisis could worsen. 	
    "This is a continuation of a trend that has prevailed over
the past week, with Greek political disarray likely to be a drag
on the euro for the foreseeable future," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C.	
    "The rise in Spanish bond yields is adding to the bearish
tone and is providing investors with yet another reason to
distance themselves from the single currency."	
    The euro fell as low as $1.2910, its lowest since Jan. 23,
before paring losses to last trade at $1.2936, down 0.5
percent on the day.	
    Against the yen, the euro was at 103.03 yen, down 0.8
percent, after hitting a low of 102.73, its lowest since Feb.
16.	
    In France, President-elect Francois Hollande has advocated
an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more on growth,
which may create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal
austerity.	
	
 	
    	
    A bias against the euro was firmly evident in the options
market, with demand for euro puts, or bets on the currency's
decline, rising this month.	
    Three-month euro/dollar risk reversals were
trading at -3.05 vols on Wednesday from -2.2 vols on May 1 with
the clear bias to euro puts. Implied volatility has also risen,
with three-month euro/dollar options at 10.7 percent
versus 9.45 percent at the start of the month.	
    "In the next four weeks we should know who is controlling
Greece, whether or not it runs out of money or chooses to adhere
to its bailout terms and how the Spanish government plans to
sort out its banking sector," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at FOREX.com.	
    "There are high levels of market risk associated with all of
these events, which we believe is euro negative."         	
    A souring in investor appetite for risk gave broad support
to the low-yielding yen. 	
    "The safe-haven flows into Treasuries depressed yields,
which along with the yen's safe-haven status is a key reason why
it is higher today," said Western Union's Manimbo.	
    The yen hit a two-and-a-half-month high versus the dollar
 at 79.41 yen. The dollar was last at 79.63, down 0.3
percent on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
