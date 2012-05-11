FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro near 3-1/2-month low vs dollar as Greece churns
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro near 3-1/2-month low vs dollar as Greece churns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro down 2.3 pct after falling in 8 of 10 sessions
    * Greece political uncertainty weighs
    * Options show bias for euro puts


    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The euro hovered near a
3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on Friday as political
uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses disclosed by U.S. bank
JPMorgan Chase spurred a rise in risk aversion.	
    The euro has dropped against the dollar in eight of 10
sessions for a cumulative 2.4 percent decline as investors have
focused on Greece, where inconclusive election results last
Sunday threw the country into political disarray and raised the
risk of it exiting the euro zone and the European Union.   	
    "If the same thing happens in the second round and you do
not get a government in Greece, we think that will weigh on the
euro," said Tom Higgins, global macro strategist at Standish
Mellon Asset Management in Boston, which has assets under
management of about $92 billion and is currently shorting the
euro against the dollar.	
    The euro last traded little changed at $1.2936 after
earlier hitting a trough of $1.2905, its lowest level since Jan.
23. 	
    Recent economic data has pointed to recession across Europe
and could cause the European Central Bank to take action sooner
rather than later, compared with the United States, which is
still seeing growth, although at a slower rate.	
    "I think those factors are all going to come together to
lead to a further down leg in the euro," said Higgins. "We would
target something in the low to mid-1.20s over the next six to 12
months."	
    The euro did get some support on Friday after Greek
conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes
a government could be formed. But it later moved lower when the
leader of the moderate Democratic Left said Greece was heading
for a repeat poll.  	
    The euro and growth-linked currencies were already under
pressure as investors shunned risk after JPMorgan Chase & Co
 said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion
from a failed hedging strategy. 	
    Analysts said many market players were resigned to further
political uncertainty in Greece, meaning the euro would probably
grind lower against the dollar rather than drop suddenly.	
    Options market participants are betting on more euro
weakness, with three-month risk reversals showing
a firm bias for puts, trading -2.7 vols, flat from Thursday, but
up from -2.325 vols a week earlier and -2.150 vols at the start
of the month. 	
    "The market does not feel there's any sense of urgency;
investors have come round to the idea of the probability of
another election," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.	
    "But the net result is we are in a far worse position now
than prior to the election. The probability of Greece not being
in the single currency by the end of this year is considerably
higher and that eliminates risks to the upside in euro/dollar
for the next few months."    	
    Mounting concerns about the Spanish banking sector and the
government's ability to check its budget deficit also weighed on
the euro and left investors fretting about whether the debt
crisis will ensnare Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy.	
    Data showing that U.S. consumer confidence hit a more than
four-year high in early May gave a brief boost to the dollar 
against the yen, though that support was fleeting. The dollar
was last little changed at 79.87. 	
    Separate U.S. data showed producer prices unexpectedly fell
in April, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give
the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth
weaken.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
