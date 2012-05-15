FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dollar gains on data and safe-haven flows
    * Euro falls with no government in Greece
    * Common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion


    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a
four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Greece
failed to form a government and said it would hold new
elections, raising risks it could eventually exit the euro.	
    The euro fell for a fifth of the last six sessions on
chances left-wing politicians opposed to Greece's international
bailout could win the June elections. The prospect increased 
risk aversion and German government bonds rose sharply. Italian
and Spanish 10-year yields hit 6 percent on the news. 	
    The dollar, bolstered by safe-haven flows, also gained
against the yen as investors compared U.S. data releases to
those from elsewhere in the world and saw the world's largest
economy recovering, albeit at a slow pace.  	
    While the failure to form a coalition government in Greece
was hardly a surprise, Valentin Marinov, currency strategist, at
CitiFX in London said it does raise concerns "that the
anti-bailout parties will gain further ground and potentially
form a majority."	
    That is an outcome that substantially raises the possibility
of a near-term Greek departure from the euro zone, he added.	
    The euro last traded down 0.7 percent at $1.2732,
with the session trough at $1.2720, the lowest since Jan. 18. 	
    The common currency's fair value estimate has continued to 
decline to $1.29, according to BNP Paribas. The bank added that
the euro could fall further, "potentially driven by both a
further erosion of the currency's yield and ... elevated
political risks."	
    Adding to the euro's woes was a report on Tuesday showing
the Greek economy slid deep into recession. Investors were
cautious on Greek President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to put
together an administration of technocrats with most believing it
was unlikely to be accepted, making a new election the most
likely outcome. 	
    Greece also confirmed on Tuesday it would pay a bond
maturing on May 15 and its accrued interest on time. However,
that provided little comfort for investors. 	
    While there was some good news from Germany, where a report
showed the euro zone's largest economy grew 0.5 percent in the
first quarter of 2012, it was largely offset by a survey of
German analyst and investor sentiment which deteriorated sharply
in May. GDP in France, on the other hand, flatlined and Italy's
economy contracted by 0.8 percent. 	
    	
    DOLLAR BOOST	
    The U.S. data did nothing to prevent flows into the dollar
and at the margin helped, according to analysts.	
    "It's not great (U.S.) data, but if you compare it to the
overall flavor of the euro zone and China, the U.S. economy is
outperforming in its recovery," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Inc in Washington.	
    U.S. retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, the smallest gain
since December, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. U.S.
consumer prices were flat in April as households paid less for
gasoline and natural gas, the Labor Department said.	
    A third report showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in
May to its highest in five years, suggesting stabilization in
the housing market is taking hold, according to data from the
National Association of Home Builders. 	
    The U.S. reports sent the dollar to a session high against
the yen at 80.33 yen. The dollar last traded at 80.25 yen, up
0.5 percent, well above a 2-1/2-month low hit last week.	
    The dollar index rose to a four-month high and was
last up 0.8 percent at 81.242.	
    Fund flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon on Tuesday
showed the dollar was the currency most in demand among
institutional investors for a seventh straight session. The data
also indicated there has been a pick-up in net selling of the
euro.	
    Not surprisingly, BNY Mellon's bond flow numbers revealed
steady and strong inflows into U.S. Treasuries as has been the
case the past several weeks. This was also a big reason why the
back-up in yields in March proved short-lived and U.S. 10-year
yields have fallen back below 1.80 percent.	
    The Australian dollar, meanwhile, touched a five-month low
 after minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia
meeting showed concerns about cooling growth and inflation were
behind its unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in May. By late
afternoon trading, the Aussie was down 0.3 percent at US$0.9932.

