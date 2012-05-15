FOREX-Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns

* Dollar gains on data and safe-haven flows * Euro falls with no government in Greece * Common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Greece failed to form a government and said it would hold new elections, raising risks it could eventually exit the euro. The euro fell for a fifth of the last six sessions on chances left-wing politicians opposed to Greece's international bailout could win the June elections. The prospect increased risk aversion and German government bonds rose sharply. Italian and Spanish 10-year yields hit 6 percent on the news. The dollar, bolstered by safe-haven flows, also gained against the yen as investors compared U.S. data releases to those from elsewhere in the world and saw the world's largest economy recovering, albeit at a slow pace. While the failure to form a coalition government in Greece was hardly a surprise, Valentin Marinov, currency strategist, at CitiFX in London said it does raise concerns "that the anti-bailout parties will gain further ground and potentially form a majority." That is an outcome that substantially raises the possibility of a near-term Greek departure from the euro zone, he added. The euro last traded down 0.7 percent at $1.2732, with the session trough at $1.2720, the lowest since Jan. 18. The common currency's fair value estimate has continued to decline to $1.29, according to BNP Paribas. The bank added that the euro could fall further, "potentially driven by both a further erosion of the currency's yield and ... elevated political risks." Adding to the euro's woes was a report on Tuesday showing the Greek economy slid deep into recession. Investors were cautious on Greek President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to put together an administration of technocrats with most believing it was unlikely to be accepted, making a new election the most likely outcome. Greece also confirmed on Tuesday it would pay a bond maturing on May 15 and its accrued interest on time. However, that provided little comfort for investors. While there was some good news from Germany, where a report showed the euro zone's largest economy grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012, it was largely offset by a survey of German analyst and investor sentiment which deteriorated sharply in May. GDP in France, on the other hand, flatlined and Italy's economy contracted by 0.8 percent. DOLLAR BOOST The U.S. data did nothing to prevent flows into the dollar and at the margin helped, according to analysts. "It's not great (U.S.) data, but if you compare it to the overall flavor of the euro zone and China, the U.S. economy is outperforming in its recovery," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Inc in Washington. U.S. retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, the smallest gain since December, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. U.S. consumer prices were flat in April as households paid less for gasoline and natural gas, the Labor Department said. A third report showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in May to its highest in five years, suggesting stabilization in the housing market is taking hold, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders. The U.S. reports sent the dollar to a session high against the yen at 80.33 yen. The dollar last traded at 80.25 yen, up 0.5 percent, well above a 2-1/2-month low hit last week. The dollar index rose to a four-month high and was last up 0.8 percent at 81.242. Fund flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon on Tuesday showed the dollar was the currency most in demand among institutional investors for a seventh straight session. The data also indicated there has been a pick-up in net selling of the euro. Not surprisingly, BNY Mellon's bond flow numbers revealed steady and strong inflows into U.S. Treasuries as has been the case the past several weeks. This was also a big reason why the back-up in yields in March proved short-lived and U.S. 10-year yields have fallen back below 1.80 percent. The Australian dollar, meanwhile, touched a five-month low after minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed concerns about cooling growth and inflation were behind its unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in May. By late afternoon trading, the Aussie was down 0.3 percent at US$0.9932.