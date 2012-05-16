FOREX-Euro hovers near 4-month low on Greece fears

* Greek uncertainty continues, euro could test 2012 low * ECB stops operations with some Greek bank-sources * Dollar climbs to 2-week high vs yen after US data NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro hovered near a fourth-month low against the U.S. dollar o n W ednesday and more losses could be in store as investors feared a Greek exit from the euro zone that could result in other peripheral countries following suit. Adding to the bearish sentiment, euro zone central bank sources said the European Central Bank has stopped monetary policy operations with some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalized. The news briefly sent the euro below $1.27, approaching its session low of $1.2679, according to Reuters data. It was on track to test the January low of $1.2623, below which would mark the euro's lowest level since August 2010. "The move was short-lived but it highlights the general distrust out there right now. For most people, there's no good reason to buy the euro at this point. It's pretty much any excuse to sell it," said John Doyle, senior strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington. The euro last traded little changed on the day at $1.2725. It also hit a three-month low versus the yen before recovering to trade 0.2 percent higher at 102.22 yen.. Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government that will lead the country into its second election in just over a month, with Greece's euro membership at stake in a growing crisis rocking world markets. Germany wants to stabilize Greece within the euro zone but Athens must stick to its agreements with international lenders, a German government spokesman said on We dnesday. Expectations that Germany and France will act together to keep Greece in the euro zone helped support the common currency earlier in the session, though it remained pressured with investors not convinced Greece will not chart its own course. "The fundamentals look the same and we have the same commentary," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com. "European officials want Greece to remain in the euro zone and will provide support but Greek officials are saying a lot of different things and it is not a surprise they will have (new) elections." Investors also remain concerned about the knock-on effects of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy. That has helped bolster the perceived safety of the dollar and the yen in recent months. The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 80.55 yen, more than a yen above the 2-1/2 month low touched last week, after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in April. It last traded at 80.33 yen, up 0.2 percent. The dollar touched a four-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9471 franc and was last up 0.1 percent at 0.9436 franc.Sterling underperformed after the Bank of England issued a weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report while Governor Mervyn King warned that the turmoil in the euro zone posed a risk to the UK economy. This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2 year low against the UK pound, which also fell to a four-week low versus the dollar. Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month lows against the U.S. dollar.