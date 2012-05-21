FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro slides but may see short-term bounce
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro slides but may see short-term bounce

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro off four-month low, helped by short-covering
    * Speculators' euro short positions hit record high
    * Markets cautious ahead of EU summit this week


    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The euro weakened against the
dollar on Monday, weighed down by concerns about Greece and
Spain's debt problems, although key technical signals and
overextended bearish positioning suggested a short-term bounce.	
    Speculators who had piled up a record amount of bets against
the euro cut some of those positions, rising from last week's
four-month low and giving the currency a respite from this
month's relentless selling. 	
    The euro has fallen in six of the last seven sessions, down
nearly 4 percent so far this month.	
    "Euro/dollar made an important double bottom and the
positioning is definitely getting stretched," said Brad Bechtel,
managing director, at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.	
    "Many will not shake out too much on the positioning given
deep imbedded gains, but it is a currency that likes its double
tops and bottoms, so we could be in a for a good-sized bounce." 	
    In early New York trading, the euro fell 0.4 percent
at $1.2734, well above Friday's low of $1.2640. A break below
the nearby 2012 low of $1.2624 would take the shared currency
back down to levels not seen since August 2010.	
    Bechtel said offers on the euro are thick above $1.2880 and
above $1.2950. 	
    "I ... still think it (euro) is a sell on rallies, not just
against the dollar but also the yen," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency research at CIBC World Markets. 	
    "That 2012 low is still the target and the euro would need a
catalyst for that. That could come if the informal (EU) leaders'
meeting this week offers no consensus (on tackling the euro zone
debt crisis)." 	
    French President Francois Hollande and some other euro zone
leaders are expected to promote the idea of mutualised European
debt at an informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday, although
Germany reiterated its opposition to the idea on Monday.
  	
    The euro zone crisis has escalated since inconclusive Greek
elections on May 6 raised questions over whether Greece will
stay in the bloc. Concerns about the fragility of the Spanish
banking sector have also weighed on sentiment. 	
    The Group of Eight leading economies over the weekend,
however, backed Greece to stay in the euro zone. The G8
countries also stressed that their "imperative is to promote
growth and jobs," which means far less in the way of austerity
measures that have plunged some euro zone economies into
recession.	
    The euro drew little support from those comments, with
investors viewing the statements as short on detail and long on
rhetoric.  	
    Overall, the focus on growth could mean far more involvement
of the European Central Bank in terms of stimulus measures,
analysts said, and a weaker euro.	
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called on Sunday for additional
efforts to support growth, but concerns about the slowdown in
emerging economies remained. 	
        	
    RECORD SHORT POSITIONS 	
    Investors dumped the euro in recent weeks with many seeking
the relative safety of the dollar, the yen and even
sterling. 	
    The euro was flat against the yen at 100.96,
having hit a 3-1/2 month low 100.219 yen on Friday. 	
    The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday
speculators' short euro positions climbed to 173,869 contracts,
the highest on record, while their bets in favor of the dollar
against other currencies also rose to a high not seen since at
least mid-2008. 	
    "The outlook for the euro is still extremely vulnerable,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. 	
    "The market is getting a bit more optimistic ahead of the EU
summit and looking for signs policymakers may announce some
policies that will support the system. But they won't be able to
solve the crisis in one fell swoop." 	
    With sentiment fragile across global markets, investors
preferred the safe-haven dollar, which rose 0.4 percent 
to 79.2 yen, well above a three-month low around 79.00 set on
Friday.

