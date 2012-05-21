FOREX-Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting

* Euro off four-month low, helped by short-covering * Speculators' euro short positions hit record high * Investors await EU summit on Wednesday By Wanfeng Zhou NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and awaited a meeting of euro zone leaders this week. The one-way trade of selling the euro was showing signs of exhaustion, traders said. That, combined with extreme levels of euro short positioning, which reached a record last week, suggested a short-term bounce. But any recovery was set to be short-lived as worries about Greece persisted even after world leaders at a weekend meeting expressed support for Athens to stay in the euro. A Greek exit could spark fears that other weaker euro zone economies would follow suit. Focus is now shifting to an informal EU summit on Wednesday, when French President Francois Hollande is expected to promote the idea of mutualized European debt, an idea that Germany opposes. "The euro is pretty vulnerable to at least a short-term bounce," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "It's more related to positioning adjustment and some technical exhaustion. "This week's informal European summit may provide scope for positive headlines," he added. "But I think this is the kind of rally that you want to fade." The euro was last at $1.2817, after rising as high as $1.2824 on Reuters data, almost two cents above Friday's low of $1.2640. It has fallen more than 3 percent so far this month. Strong support lies around the 2012 low around $1.2624 and a break would take the shared currency to levels not seen since August 2010. Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut, said euro/dollar has made an important double bottom, suggesting markets could be in a for "a good-sized bounce." But he added that offers on the euro are thick above $1.2880 and above $1.2950. Commerzbank in a note to clients said its order book showed at a spot rate of $1.2778, the density of euro buy orders exceeds that of the sell orders. "The order book analysis therefore suggests that euro/dollar is currently under buying pressure. At levels around $1.2860, the sell and buy densities are about equal, which suggests that an upmove would lose momentum in this area," the bank said. IMPLIED VOL Nervousness was apparent in the options market, with one-month at-the-money implied volatility hitting a more than three-month high on Monday at 12.15 percent. It last traded down on the day at 10.95 percent. Traders said demand for downside strikes in euro/dollar continued, especially in the $1.20 area. "I still think (the euro) is a sell on rallies, not just against the dollar but also the yen," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency research at CIBC World Markets. "That 2012 low is still the target and the euro would need a catalyst for that. That could come if the informal (EU) leaders' meeting this week offers no consensus" on tackling the euro zone debt crisis. The euro zone crisis has escalated since inconclusive Greek elections on May 6 raised questions over whether Greece will stay in the bloc. Concerns about the fragility of the Spanish banking sector have also weighed on sentiment. The euro rose 0.6 percent to 101.62 yen, after hitting a 3-1/2-month low on Friday. Against sterling, it was up 0.1 percent at 80.91 pence. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday speculators' short euro positions climbed to 173,869 contracts, the highest on record, while their bets in favor of the dollar against other currencies also rose to a high not seen since at least mid-2008. The dollar gained 0.4 percent to 79.31 yen, well above a three-month low around 79.00 set on Friday. A rally in the U.S. stock market, which snapped a six-day losing streak on the S&P 500 index, helped lift appetite for the euro and other riskier currencies. The Australian dollar rose 0.7 percent to $0.9903 and the New Zealand dollar jumped 1.3 percent to $0.7644.