May 22, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro slides ahead of summit; yen tumbles

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* EU summit may not yield meaningful outcome
    * Germany says euro bonds do not offer solution
    * Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings

    By Wanfeng Zhou	
    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the
dollar for the first time in three days on Tuesday as investors
doubted whether an informal meeting of European leaders this
week would yield much progress in tackling the region's debt
crisis.	
    The weakness in Europe's common currency suggested an
uncertain outlook despite a fall in Spanish and Italian
government bond yields, and some analysts said stretched
positioning and oversold signals could lead to a short squeeze
and a higher euro.	
    While there have been hopes that Wednesday's summit may lead
to agreement on measures to boost euro zone growth, investors
were not confident of a breakthrough given apparent differences
in opinion between Germany and France.	
    French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a
joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the
European Commission. However Germany, Europe's largest economy,
opposes the move and continues to champion austerity measures.
 	
    "We don't expect Germany to cave and for any decisions to be
made before the formal EU Summit which will be held after the
Greek elections in late June," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City.	
    "Nonetheless, the world will be listening in closely for any
hint of cooperation," she added. If German Chancellor Angela
"Merkel shows any willingness to compromise with Hollande,
euro/dollar will rally."	
    The euro was down 0.7 percent to $1.2718, edging back
towards last week's four-month low of $1.2640.	
    Concerns remained that Greece could leave the euro after
elections next month, and about Spain's troubled banking sector.
The Institute of International Finance said Spanish banks could
need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.
 	
    Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 101.85 yen 
. The dollar rallied 1 percent to 80.10 yen.
Important support for the yen is at its 200-day moving average
around 78.53 yen. 	
    The yen tumbled after Fitch downgraded its credit ratings
for Japanese government bonds to A-plus, citing the nation's
rising public debt. But analysts doubted yen weakness could
last.	
    "The yen has been trading very strongly based on overall
uncertainty over the last couple of weeks. So I think it might
just be a little bit of a pullback. I don't necessarily think
it's sustained," said Fabian Eliasson, vice president for
currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York. 	
	
    DOLLAR'S BID TONE	
    Analysts said risk aversion remains a key driver in the
current uncertain environment and with a shrinking universe of
safe-haven currencies the U.S. dollar should retain a better bid
tone overall.	
    The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the value of the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.5 percent to
81.513.	
    Flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon showed that the
U.S. dollar was the most bought currency on Tuesday, with net
inflows accelerating in recent sessions at a pace that was twice
as strong as seen last year.	
    Among emerging markets, BNY Mellon data indicated that most
high-yielding currencies remained under pressure. The bank said
it saw steady outflows from the South African rand, Mexican
peso, Russian ruble and Hungarian forint in recent sessions.	
    The greenback held gains after data showed U.S. existing
home sales rose 3.4 percent to their highest annual rate in
nearly two years, although the market's reaction was
limited 	
    "I think we're still a ways away from looking at an
encouraging picture of the U.S. economy, though when it comes to
housing, every little bit helps," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.	
    Also on Tuesday, the OECD said the United States and Japan
were leading a fragile economic recovery among developed
countries but that this could be blown off course if the euro
zone fails to contain its debt crisis.

