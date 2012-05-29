FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro falls near 2-year low on Spain worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro falls near 2-year low on Spain worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro stays near last week's low just below $1.25
    * Spanish banking problems overtake worries about Greece
    * Doubts grow whether Spain can support banks on its own


    By Wanfeng Zhou	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The euro slipped toward a near
two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday and worries about
Spain's soaring borrowing costs and its troubled banks looked
set to prompt more selling of the common currency.	
    Spanish bond yields held near peaks and the spread between
Spanish and German government bond yields hit its highest since
the euro was launched in 1999 after a government source said
Madrid will recapitalize nationalized lender Bankia by
issuing new debt.       	
    In the near term, traders said the euro was set to retest
its Friday's low of $1.2495 - its weakest since July 2010 -
after having failed to clear resistance around $1.2625 for three
days in a row. Beneath that, the immediate target lies around
$1.2450, where traders reported stop-loss sell orders and option
barriers.	
    "Rising Spanish bond yields remain a key signal that
investors are growing increasingly nervous about the outlook for
Europe's fourth-largest economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.	
    The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2527, having hit a
session low of $1.2508. It briefly edged higher after data
showing a rise in U.S. home prices in March encouraged investors
to take on some risk.	
    Earlier, the single currency also found support after Greek
polls showed more support for pro-bailout parties ahead of the
country's election on June 17, easing fears Greece may leave the
euro zone. But the gains were also short-lived.	
    Many traders expect further downside in the euro as they
fear troubles at Spanish banks, hit by a property slump, could
further complicate Madrid's efforts to rein in its debt.	
    Spanish 10-year bond yields hovered around 6.5
percent. A level of 7 percent is seen as critical. Euro zone
countries that have previously requested bailouts did so soon
after their 10-year yields rose above that mark.	
    "The bad news just keeps coming and if Spain were to ask for
a bailout we would see the euro come under more pressure," said
Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.	
    "The euro remains a currency that is sold at every
opportunity. We have revised our three- to six-month forecasts
down to $1.15 from $1.20 earlier."	
    Spain's fourth-largest lender Bankia has asked for
a bailout of 19 billion euros, in addition to 4.5 billion euros
the state has already pumped in to cover possible losses on
repossessed property, loans and investments.	
    Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has ruled out seeking outside
aid to revive Spain's banking sector, but many investors are
skeptical that this will be possible.	
    The dollar briefly slipped against the yen after data showed
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to its lowest level
in four months.	
    The dollar stood at 79.44 yen, not far from a recent
three-month low of 79.002 yen set on trading platform EBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.