FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro drops to near 2-year low on Spain bank woes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro drops to near 2-year low on Spain bank woes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro falls beneath key level at $1.25
    * Spanish banking problems overtake worries about Greece
    * Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit level


    By Wanfeng Zhou	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The euro slid to almost a
two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as worries about
Spain's soaring borrowing costs and its troubled banks looked
set to prompt more selling of the common currency.	
    Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit rating yet again on
Tuesday, the agency's third downgrade of the country's sovereign
rating in less than a month as Spain's weak banks continue to
worry investors. 	
    Spanish bond yields held near peaks in Tuesday's trading.
The spread between Spanish and German government bond yields hit
its highest since the euro was launched in 1999 after a
government source said Madrid will recapitalize nationalized
lender Bankia by issuing new debt.	
    "All eyes are on Spanish borrowing costs now. We're stuck in
a $1.25-$1.2640 range, which suggests everyone who wants to be
short the euro is already short," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City.	
    "The next catalyst could come from a rise above 7 percent in
Spanish yields, which would accelerate selling. But if not, we
could see some consolidation."	
    The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2464, after hitting a
session low of $1.2461 on Reuters data, the weakest since July
1, 2010. Losses accelerated after the downgrade from Egan-Jones
and as the currency fell beneath $1.25 - a key psychological
level.	
    The next downside target lies around $1.2450, where traders
reported stop-loss sell orders and option barriers.	
    The euro also slipped 0.7 percent to 98.97 yen. It
had earlier dropped to 98.91 yen, the lowest since January.	
    The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 79.38 yen, not far
from a recent three-month low of 79.002 yen set on trading
platform EBS. The pair briefly slipped after data showed U.S.
consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in
four months.	
    Against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed to a 15-month
high of 0.9633 and was last up 0.5 percent at 0.9625
franc.   	
    	
    BANK WORRIES	
    Earlier, the single currency also found support after Greek
polls showed more support for pro-bailout parties ahead of the
country's election on June 17, easing fears that Greece may
leave the euro zone. But the gains were also short-lived.	
    Many traders expect further downside in the euro as they
fear troubles at Spanish banks, hit by a property slump, could
further complicate Madrid's efforts to rein in its debt.	
    Spanish 10-year bond yields hovered around 6.5
percent. A level of 7 percent is seen as critical. Euro-zone
countries that have previously requested bailouts did so soon
after their 10-year yields rose above that mark.	
    "The bad news just keeps coming, and if Spain were to ask
for a bailout, we would see the euro come under more pressure,"
said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard
Bank.	
    "The euro remains a currency that is sold at every
opportunity. We have revised our three- to six-month forecasts
down to $1.15 from $1.20 earlier."	
    Spain's fourth-largest lender Bankia has asked for
a bailout of 19 billion euros, in addition to 4.5 billion euros
the state has already pumped in to cover possible losses on
repossessed property, loans and investments.	
    Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has ruled out seeking outside
aid to revive Spain's banking sector, but many investors are
skeptical that the country's lenders can be recapitalized
without external funding. 	
    Most economists believe that Spain's banks will need outside
financial help.	
    "The point about Spain is it's going to need some external
support of some form," said David Owen, chief European financial
economist at Jefferies.	
    "Whether that implies the European Central Bank buys bonds
(in the secondary market) or moves lock, stock and barrel to
quantitative easing over the next three months, certainly the
situation at the moment is not sustainable."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.