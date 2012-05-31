FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro edges higher ahead of Irish vote
May 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro edges higher ahead of Irish vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Euro stabilizes around $1.24; off near 2-year lows
    * An Irish 'yes' vote could provide only a brief reprieve
    * Trend remains for further falls in the euro

    By Wanfeng Zhou	
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The euro edged higher from an
almost two-year low against the dollar on Thursday on
expectations of an Irish vote in favor of Europe's fiscal pact,
but gains could be fleeting as worries about Spain's debt
troubles persist.	
    Extreme positioning may have also helped the euro zone
common currency stabilize after a fall of more than 6 percent in
May, putting it on track for its worst month since September,
2011.	
    Ireland began casting ballots in the only popular vote on
Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday, with opinion polls
pointing to a 'yes' vote that could ease concerns about its
funding prospects.	
    "The euro is getting a little support ahead of this Irish
vote and just overall profit-taking," said John Doyle, senior
strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.	
    "But if you take a step back and look at it from a more
medium-term point of view, this isn't the reason to buy the euro
and I think it's going to go down and test the $1.2350 level, if
not tomorrow, early next week."	
    The euro fell as low as $1.2356 on Reuters data, the
weakest since the beginning of July 2010. Traders cited sell
orders above $1.2430 and some speculators selling into the
bounce. It was last at $1.2396, up 0.2 percent on the day.	
    In Greece, a new poll showing a pro-bailout conservative
party ahead of the anti-bailout far left in the run-up to a
parliamentary vote also helped the euro. 
 	
    The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 78.59 yen, hitting a
session low after a slew of data highlighted the fragile nature
of the U.S. economic recovery.	
    New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week for
the fourth straight week, while first-quarter growth was revised
lower. A separate report showed U.S. employment increased by
133,000 private sector jobs in May, below expectations.
 	
    Analysts at Action Economics said "there is evidence that
U.S. macro names may be gearing up for a downside break, with
the 200-day moving average and option barriers in sight at 78.60
and 78.50, respectively."	
    The euro slipped 0.4 percent to 97.43 yen, having dropped to
its lowest in more than four months at 97.28 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
