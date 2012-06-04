FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro breaks above $1.2500 to four-day high
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Euro breaks above $1.2500 to four-day high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro broke above $1.2500 to a four-day high on Monday on optimism that European leaders will arrive at a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis with a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday. .

The euro was last up 0.5 percent to $1.2495 after climbing as high as $1.2508.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.