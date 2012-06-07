FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro trades lower vs the dollar after Bernanke
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Euro trades lower vs the dollar after Bernanke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The euro surrendered all gains against the dollar and traded lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mounted but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent. .

The euro was last at $1.2559, down 0.1 percent from the prior close, compared with $1.2607 before Bernanke’s testimony to Congress was released.

“I don’t think he is definitely saying that QE3 is on the way,” said Fabian Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York. “He’s saying what he has said before, reassuring people that they will act if things deteriorate further. In other words, they are there if needed but they don’t feel they are needed yet.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.