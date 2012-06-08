Euro pares losses vs dollar, breaks above $1.2500

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses to trade above $1.2500 on Friday as investors positioned ahead of the weekend and any possible request of an aid package by Spain to prop up its troubled banks.

Spain is expected to request assistance for its troubled banks soon, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday in remarks aired by Portugal’s Radio Renascenca.

The euro was last at $1.2501, down 0.5 percent from the prior close, between the session peak of $1.2574 and the session low of $1.2434.