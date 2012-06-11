FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro erases all gains, turns negative versus dollar, yen
June 11, 2012

Euro erases all gains, turns negative versus dollar, yen

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro surrendered all its gains against the dollar and Japanese yen on Monday as euphoria over Spain’s bank bailout faded.

The euro fell as low as $1.2497 and last traded at $1.2506, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 99.21 and last traded at 99.28, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro in the overnight session had hit a near three-week high against the dollar on news of Spain’s bank bailout, but investors are concerned about the country’s debt problems and are wary of taking on risk ahead of next weekend’s Greek elections.

