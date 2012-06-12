FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro hits session low vs dollar, extends losses vs yen
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 2:33 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro hits session low vs dollar, extends losses vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The euro hit a global session low against the U.S. dollar and extended losses against the yen in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors shunned risk.

The euro fell to $1.2441 and last traded at $1.2450, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell to 98.82 and last traded at 98.90, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. That is above the global session low of 98.68.

Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields, concerns about the logistics of Spain’s bank bailout and upcoming Greek elections are weighing on risk sentiment.

