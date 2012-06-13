FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar pares gains vs yen after US economic data
June 13, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Dollar pares gains vs yen after US economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar turned negative against the Japanese yen and briefly extended losses against the euro on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May.

The dollar hit a session low of 79.44 yen after the data and last traded at 79.46, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro briefly rose as high as $1.2560 and last traded $1.2538, up 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

“Dollar/yen is going to be the barometer,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C. “Headline retail sales was in line with expectations, however, excluding autos the number looks softer than forecast.”

Demand for building materials tumbled and declining gasoline prices weighed down on receipts at service stations.

Separate data showed U.S. producer prices fell sharply in May.

