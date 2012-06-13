FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro edges up vs dlr, investors pare bearish bets
June 13, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro edges up vs dlr, investors pare bearish bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro rises versus dollar as market pares short positions
    * Gains overshadowed by unease about Spain, Greece
    * US retail sales, excluding autos, show biggest fall in 2
years
    * Market seeks policy response to euro crisis

    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose for a second day
against the dollar on Wednesday as investors pared hefty bearish
positions, but concerns about Spain and Italy's debt and
uncertainty ahead of Sunday's Greek election should limit the
currency's upside.	
    The euro's bounce occurred even as concerns are growing that
Spain's problems might ensnare Italy. Germany's finance minister
said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough
economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the euro
zone debt crisis. 	
    While Spanish 10-year bond yields have fallen from a euro
lifetime record high on Tuesday, they remain at unsustainable
levels and some believe the country may eventually need a full
bailout if a bank rescue, announced last weekend, fails to stop
the rot.  	
    "There is some market consolidation ahead of the Greek
election and soft U.S. data are combining to weigh on the
greenback," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at
Wells Fargo in New York. 	
    The dollar turned negative against the Japanese yen after
government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second
straight month in May. Excluding autos, sales showed their
biggest decline in two years. 	
    Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in
the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large
adjustments ahead of this weekend, Bennenbroek said.	
    "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details
regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking
sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will
continue to edge higher in the coming days."	
    The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2526, well above
its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288 but staying below a
three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.	
    The common currency hit a high for the day at $1.2553 when
it failed to clear near-term resistance at the 21-day moving
average. A reported options expiry at $1.2500 later in the day
could influence trade, traders said.	
    Investors were cutting back on the market's very high short
positions in the euro, particularly with Sunday's Greek
elections looming. 	
    A strong performance by Greek parties opposed to the terms
of the country's bailout would stoke fears the country could
leave the euro. But a good showing by pro-bailout parties could
give the euro a small lift, albeit probably a short-lived one,
analysts said.	
    "There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to
Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.	
    "While only a bout of short covering can lift the euro, we
would suggest investors fade into that rally."   	
    Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge towards perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent,
the euro could come under more pressure in the near term. 	
    Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds.Parties in Greece opposing and supporting austerity measures
imposed by international lenders were neck and neck in opinion
polls published before a blackout on such surveys kicked in
earlier this month, leading some investors to remain on the
sidelines.	
    As options traders positioned for the elections, one-week
euro/dollar implied volatility rose to around 16.0, its highest
level since November.	
    The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
