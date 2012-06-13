FOREX-Euro edges up vs dlr, investors pare bearish bets

* Euro rises versus dollar as market pares short positions * Gains overshadowed by unease about Spain, Greece * US retail sales, excluding autos, show biggest fall in 2 years * Market seeks policy response to euro crisis By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose for a second day against the dollar on Wednesday as investors pared hefty bearish positions, but concerns about Spain and Italy's debt and uncertainty ahead of Sunday's Greek election should limit the currency's upside. The euro's bounce occurred even as concerns are growing that Spain's problems might ensnare Italy. Germany's finance minister said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis. While Spanish 10-year bond yields have fallen from a euro lifetime record high on Tuesday, they remain at unsustainable levels and some believe the country may eventually need a full bailout if a bank rescue, announced last weekend, fails to stop the rot. "There is some market consolidation ahead of the Greek election and soft U.S. data are combining to weigh on the greenback," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. The dollar turned negative against the Japanese yen after government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May. Excluding autos, sales showed their biggest decline in two years. Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large adjustments ahead of this weekend, Bennenbroek said. "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will continue to edge higher in the coming days." The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2526, well above its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288 but staying below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672. The common currency hit a high for the day at $1.2553 when it failed to clear near-term resistance at the 21-day moving average. A reported options expiry at $1.2500 later in the day could influence trade, traders said. Investors were cutting back on the market's very high short positions in the euro, particularly with Sunday's Greek elections looming. A strong performance by Greek parties opposed to the terms of the country's bailout would stoke fears the country could leave the euro. But a good showing by pro-bailout parties could give the euro a small lift, albeit probably a short-lived one, analysts said. "There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "While only a bout of short covering can lift the euro, we would suggest investors fade into that rally." Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to edge towards perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent, the euro could come under more pressure in the near term. Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to 4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds.Parties in Greece opposing and supporting austerity measures imposed by international lenders were neck and neck in opinion polls published before a blackout on such surveys kicked in earlier this month, leading some investors to remain on the sidelines. As options traders positioned for the elections, one-week euro/dollar implied volatility rose to around 16.0, its highest level since November. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen .