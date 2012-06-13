FOREX-Euro rises for 2nd day on Greece optimism

* Euro rises vs dollar as market pares short positions * Gains seen limited by unease about Spain, Greece * U.S. retail sales, ex-autos, show biggest fall in 2 years * Short term euro/dollar implied volatility rises By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar and yen for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors pared bearish positions on optimism about Greece's election, though concerns about Spanish and Italian debt yields could cap gains. Traders cited a report from the Financial Times which suggested there may be growing openness among European leaders to relax Greece's bailout terms, which was viewed as a positive development for the debt-plagued country. In addition, there were also reports that Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the anti-bailout group Syriza, has pledged to keep Greece within the euro zone if his party wins. He was likewise amenable to negotiating with European leaders on the bailout deal, helping keep a bid on risky assets. "It looks like we have calmed down a little bit on the Greek situation," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "The FT has reported a greater willingness among EU leaders to negotiate the terms of Greece's package," he added, which has helped ease risk aversion somewhat. The report, plus the fact investors were reducing heavy short positioning on the euro, temporarily stabilized the single currency. That said, Moore pointed out that the euro was below last week's high of around $1.2671 and very much within the weekly range. So the trend, he added, was still to sell the euro into rallies. In early afternoon, the euro last traded up 0.7 percent at $1.2598, its strongest gain in a week. That was well above its near two-year low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2671. The euro, however, remained vulnerable. Spanish 10-year bond yields remain at lofty levels even though they have fallen from a euro lifetime record high on Tuesday. Some believe the country may eventually need a full bailout if a bank rescue, announced last weekend, fails to stop the rot. And now Italy is back in the headlines. Germany's finance minister said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis. Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to edge toward perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent, the euro may well come under more pressure in the near term. Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) of fixed-rate bonds. The dollar, meanwhile, turned negative against the Japanese yen after government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May. Excluding autos, retail sales showed their biggest monthly decline in two years. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen , according to Reuters data. Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large adjustments ahead of this weekend, said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will continue to edge higher in the coming days," he added. GREEK ELECTION The last published opinion polls showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion) bailout that is keeping Greece afloat, running neck-and-neck with the leftist Syriza party, which wants to cancel the rescue deal. "The critical result from this election is not simply which party wins the most votes, but whether or not the elected parties can form a lasting coalition," said Andrew Busch, global currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "Despite Syriza's popular surge, they will still need to find coalition partners in order to govern." As options traders positioned for the Greek elections, one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of price expectations - stood at around 15.15 percent on Wednesday, down slightly from six-month highs the day before.