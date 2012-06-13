FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro rises for 2nd day on Greece optimism
June 13, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro rises for 2nd day on Greece optimism

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro rises vs dollar as market pares short positions
    * Gains seen limited by unease about Spain, Greece
    * U.S. retail sales, ex-autos, show biggest fall in 2 years
    * Short term euro/dollar implied volatility rises

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar and yen for a second straight session on Wednesday as
investors pared bearish positions on optimism about Greece's
election, though concerns about Spanish and Italian debt yields
could cap gains.	
    Traders cited a report from the Financial Times which
suggested there may be growing openness among European leaders
to relax Greece's bailout terms, which was viewed as a positive
development for the debt-plagued country.	
    In addition, there were also reports that Alexis Tsipras,
the leader of the anti-bailout group Syriza, has pledged to keep
Greece within the euro zone if his party wins. He was likewise
amenable to negotiating with European leaders on the bailout
deal, helping keep a bid on risky assets.	
    "It looks like we have calmed down a little bit on the Greek
situation," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto. "The FT has reported a greater
willingness among EU leaders to negotiate the terms of Greece's
package," he added, which has helped ease risk aversion
somewhat.	
    The report, plus the fact investors were reducing heavy
short positioning on the euro, temporarily stabilized the single
currency. 	
    That said, Moore pointed out that the euro was below last
week's high of around $1.2671 and very much within the weekly
range. So the trend, he added, was still to sell the euro into
rallies. 	
    In early afternoon, the euro last traded up 0.7
percent at $1.2598, its strongest gain in a week. That was well
above its near two-year low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but
below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2671.	
    The euro, however, remained vulnerable. Spanish 10-year bond
yields remain at lofty levels even though they have fallen from
a euro lifetime record high on Tuesday. Some believe the country
may eventually need a full bailout if a bank rescue, announced
last weekend, fails to stop the rot. 	
    And now Italy is back in the headlines. Germany's finance
minister said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's
tough economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the
euro zone debt crisis. 	
    Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge toward perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent,
the euro may well come under more pressure in the near term.	
    Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) of fixed-rate bonds.
 	
    The dollar, meanwhile, turned negative against the Japanese
yen after government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a
second straight month in May. Excluding autos, retail sales
showed their biggest monthly decline in two years.
 	
    The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen
, according to Reuters data.	
    Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in
the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large
adjustments ahead of this weekend, said Nick Bennenbroek, head
of FX strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.	
    "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details
regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking
sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will
continue to edge higher in the coming days," he added.	
    	
 	
    	
    GREEK ELECTION	
    The last published opinion polls showed the conservative New
Democracy party, which backs the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion)
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat, running neck-and-neck
with the leftist Syriza party, which wants to cancel the rescue
deal. 	
    "The critical result from this election is not simply which
party wins the most votes, but whether or not the elected
parties can form a lasting coalition," said Andrew Busch, global
currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "Despite Syriza's popular surge, they will still need
to find coalition partners in order to govern."	
    As options traders positioned for the Greek elections,
one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of price
expectations - stood at around 15.15 percent on Wednesday, down
slightly from six-month highs the day before.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
