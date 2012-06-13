FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro advances for 2nd day, but gains seen limited
June 13, 2012 / 9:12 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro advances for 2nd day, but gains seen limited

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro rises vs dollar as market pares short positions
    * Gains seen limited by unease about Spain, Greece
    * U.S. retail sales, ex-autos, show biggest fall in 2 years
    * Short term euro/dollar volatility still elevated

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar and yen for a second straight session on Wednesday as
investors continued to pare extremely bearish positions ahead of
crucial Greek elections, but concerns about Spanish and Italian
debt yields could spur a reversal.	
    Investors covered their short positions on the euro ahead of
the elections in Greece on Sunday, with the outcome too close to
call. Syriza, the leftist party opposed to austerity measures,
and the New Democracy group, which backs Greece's international
bailout, are locked in a tight race and investors are only too
willing to sit on the sidelines and await the results. 	
    "This rally was about short-covering. We had a sell-off
earlier in the week and we were not able to get back down to the
lows so the market was a little cautious ahead of the Greek
election," said Jamie Coleman, currency strategist at
ForexLive.com in Boston.	
    "Market positioning is such that most of the bad news has
been priced in."	
    In late afternoon trading the euro last traded up 0.4
percent at $1.2565, its strongest gain in a week. That was well
above the near two-year low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but
below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2671.	
    That said, Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto, pointed out that the euro was below last week's high
of around $1.2671 and very much within the weekly range. So the
trend, he said, was still to sell the euro into rallies.	
    The euro remained vulnerable. Spanish 10-year bond yields
remain at lofty levels even though they were down from a
euro-era record high hit on Tuesday. Some believe Spain may
eventually need a full bailout if a bank rescue, announced last
weekend, fails to stop the rot. 	
    Italy is also back in the headlines. Germany's finance
minister said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's
tough economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the
euro zone debt crisis. 	
    Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge toward perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent,
the euro may well come under more pressure in the near term.	
    Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) of fixed-rate bonds.
 	
    The dollar, meanwhile, turned negative against the Japanese
yen after the government reported U.S. retail sales fell for a
second straight month in May. Excluding autos, retail sales
showed their biggest monthly decline in two years.
 	
    The dollar was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 79.45 yen
, according to Reuters data.	
    Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in
the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large
adjustments ahead of this weekend, said Nick Bennenbroek, head
of FX strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.	
    "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details
regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking
sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will
continue to edge higher in the coming days," he added.	
    	
 	
    	
    GREEK ELECTION	
    In Greece, the last published opinion polls showed the
conservative New Democracy party, which backs the
130-billion-euro ($160 billion) bailout that is keeping Greece
afloat, running neck-and-neck with the leftist Syriza party,
which wants to cancel the rescue deal but insists it wants to
keep Greece in the euro zone. 	
    "The critical result from this election is not simply which
party wins the most votes, but whether or not the elected
parties can form a lasting coalition," said Andrew Busch, global
currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "Despite Syriza's popular surge, they will still need
to find coalition partners in order to govern."	
    As options traders positioned for the Greek elections,
one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of price
expectations - stood at around 15.15 percent on Wednesday, down
slightly from six-month highs the day before.

