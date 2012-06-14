FOREX-Euro gains third day vs dollar but gains seen tenuous

* Euro gains as investors pare bearish bets * Spanish borrowing costs rise, Italy sells 3-year debt at 6-mth high * U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week * Investors wary ahead of Greek election on Sunday By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar for a third straight session on Thursday as investors continued to shake out large bearish positions ahead of Sunday's elections in Greece, but with Spain and Italy's borrowing costs remaining at sky-high levels the currency's gains are tenuous. While investors sought to cover bets made on the euro losing value, or shorts, the currency's outlook remains negative, especially after benchmark 10-year Spanish government bond yields hit a euro lifetime high above 7 percent. That level is widely seen as unsustainable for Spain, the region's fourth largest economy, and is also where Greece and Ireland had to seek international bailouts. "Consolidation continues to be the main driver of euro price action," said Mark McCormick, G-10 strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Markets are somewhat positioning for a positive outcome out of Greece this weekend," he said. "But, we have a Fed meeting and a G20 summit next week and French parliamentary elections also take place on Sunday, so sentiment can easily turn." The euro last traded at $1.2598, up 0.3 percent on the day. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.1 percent to 99.84 . The aid deal put together for Spanish banks last weekend has failed to calm the markets, with Italian three-year borrowing costs spiking to 5.30 percent at an auction on Thursday. Spain and Italy promised new measures to repair their public finances. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuffed pressure from EU partners and the United States for Europe's most powerful economy to underwrite debt or guarantee bank deposits in the single currency area. "Spanish yields are creeping up, which clearly indicates that the bank bailout deal will not change anything and they are dragging Italian yields higher," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund manager RWC Partners. "For the euro/dollar, all this means it is on a slippery slope down." Earlier, the common currency took in stride Moody's downgrade of Spanish government debt to one notch above junk status. Speculators have added to very large bearish bets against the euro in the past few weeks, leaving scope to the euro to stage a short-covering rally if parties supporting austerity and reforms in Greece win at the weekend. Right now, it is too close to call and a victory for the far-left SYRIZA, which opposes the austerity measures on which Greece's bailout deals are based, would intensify fears of a potential euro zone break-up, and likely push the currency towards recent two-year lows around $1.2280. The dollar slipped against the yen and euro after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in over three years. The dollar last traded at 79.24, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.