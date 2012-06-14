FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro advances on possible central bank action
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro advances on possible central bank action

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Spanish borrowing costs rise above 7.0 percent
    * Italy sells 3-year debt at 6-month yield high
    * U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
    * Investors wary ahead of Greek election on Sunday

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss	
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S.
dollar for a third day on Thursday, lifted late in the session
by news that central banks will be ready to provide liquidity to
prevent a credit squeeze should the outcome of Sunday's Greek
election trigger market turmoil.	
    A senior U.S. official was quoted as saying that if
financial markets go into freefall, central bankers around the
world will ensure that enough liquidity will flow through the
financial system..	
    The euro hit session highs at $1.2635 on the Thomson
Reuters platform. It was last at $1.2631, up 0.6 percent.	
    "It looks like the central bank calvary is ready to rise to
the rescue again if needed, and the instinctive market reaction
is risk-on," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of North America FX
strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.	
    "The word 'coordinated' is always well received by markets,
too. To the extent it changes the range of possible outcomes, it
makes the worst case scenario a little less bad."	
    Fresh selling interest in the euro could emerge around
$1.2650-$1.2660 with more stop orders placed above
$1.2675-$1.2680 and $1.2700, said traders at ActionForex.com. 	
     On the downside, bids from Asian and Middle East names are
tipped at $1.2540-$1.2550 and also at $1.2520-$1.2525 with stop
orders building below $1.2500, ActionForex said. Decent bids,
however, remain at $1.2440-$1.2450, followed by sizable stops
below $1.2430 and $1.2400.	
    Britain's government and the Bank of England, menwhile, also
went on the offensive on Thursday, saying it will flood its
banking system with cash in a coordinated move to get credit
flowing through its economy. 	
    Among others, the UK government said it will launch a scheme
to provide long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend
to businesses and consumers.	
    Sterling rose as a result, hitting session highs at $1.5563
. It was last at $1.5561, up 0.3 percent.	
    Still caution remains in the market despite expressions of
support from central banks, and some were skeptical that these
moves would actually lower Spain's and Italy's borrowing costs.	
    The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year notes hit a euro-era
high above 7.0 percent, a level seen as unsustainable. It was
also at this level when Greece and Ireland were forced to seek
international bailouts.	
    "A lot of the shorts on the euro are still being covered,
but no one is making fresh euro longs ahead of Sunday," said
Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut. "No one wants to take that risk."	
    Speculators' net short positioning in the euro hit a record
high last week, leaving scope to the euro for further gains if
Greece's New Democracy party, which supports austerity and
reforms, wins on Sunday.	
    Beyond Greece's election, there are several risk events that
bear watching as well. The Group of 20 leaders' summit takes
place in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, and the U.S. Federal
Reserve will hold its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.	
    There have been persistent fears that if Greece's leftist
Syriza party, which is opposed to anti-austerity measures, wins
the elections on Sunday it will put Greece on course to exit the
euro.	
    But euro zone officials on Thursday said the 17-nation bloc
will not tear up the main targets of Greece's bailout no matter
who wins the elections. The euro zone, however, might consider
giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches
them, the officials told Reuters. 	
    The election remains too close to call and a victory for
Syriza would intensify fears of a potential euro zone break-up,
and likely push the currency toward recent two-year lows around
$1.2280. 	
    Meanwhile, the E.U. aid deal put together for Spanish banks
last weekend has failed to calm the markets. Italian three-year
borrowing costs spiked to 5.30 percent at an auction on
Thursday. 	
    Spain and Italy have promised new measures to repair their
public finances. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuffed
pressure from EU partners and the United States for Europe's
most powerful economy to underwrite debt or guarantee bank
deposits in the single currency area.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

