FOREX-Dollar extends losses vs yen after US data
June 15, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Dollar extends losses vs yen after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses against the Japanese yen after a U.S. gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June, but still showed growth.

The dollar fell as low as 78.61 yen after the report versus 78.70 before its release. It last traded at 78.64, down 0.9 percent on the day.

The euro pared losses against the dollar and last traded at $1.2614, down 0.1 percent on the day, versus $1.2607 before the report, according to Reuters data.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
