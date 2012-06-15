FOREX-Euro falls versus dollar ahead of Greek vote

* Central banks' liquidity pledge reassures investors * Soft U.S. data keeps speculation of Fed easing alive * Options reflect high level of euro uncertainty * Yen gains broadly after BOJ stands pat By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro dropped for the first time in four days against the dollar o n F riday as investors refrained from placing hefty bets ahead of Sunday's pivotal Greek election but took comfort in the willingness of central banks to counter any adverse fallout from the vote. G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the Greek election result roils markets. A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and provide relief to the euro, although any bounce could prove temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy. "The market feels risky, but volatility measures are dropping, suggesting that traders are not pricing it as risky, as tail risk is declining on the back of potential central bank policy," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. The euro last traded $1.2624, down 0.1 percent and below a three-week high of $1.2672 hit on Monday, struck after a 100 billion euro aid package for Spanish banks was agreed at the weekend. "Leading into Sunday's Greek election, some traders covered short positions, but others appear to be building longs on the belief that regardless of the outcome there is more downside than upside price in, leaving the scales unbalanced in favor of short-term long euro positioning," she said. Traders said the euro had scope to post short-term gains if Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in Sunday's election. In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout parties win, the euro could drop toward near two-year lows of $1.2286 struck earlier this month. The euro gained against the dollar this week as investors sliced hefty bearish positions. Speculator euro net shorts reached a record high last week. Uncertainty about the euro was reflected in the options market, where both one-week and one-month implied volatilities traded at elevated levels of 16.50 percent and 12.65 respectively, up from around 9.8 percent and 11.55 percent at the end of last week. Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday but remained near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from capital markets. The deteriorating situation in the euro zone has galvanized policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20 summit next week. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be required, while Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the Greek elections heighten tension. The dollar came under pressure as data reflected weakness in the U.S. economy, raising the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making arm, will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. manufacturing output contracted in May for the second time in three months and a gauge of factory activity in New York state plunged this month, worrisome signs the American economy is cooling. Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment falling to a six-month low in early June. The dollar and euro also came under pressure against the yen after the Bank of Japan announced no change in its monetary policy. Analysts said some investors may have positioned for a more dovish stance and were buying back the yen as a result. The euro dropped 0.9 percent on the day to 99.34 yen, while the dollar fell 0.9 percent to 78.64 yen, according to Reuters data.