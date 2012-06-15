FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro falls versus dollar ahead of Greek vote
June 15, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro falls versus dollar ahead of Greek vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central banks' liquidity pledge reassures investors
    * Soft U.S. data keeps speculation of Fed easing alive
    * Options reflect high level of euro uncertainty
    * Yen gains broadly after BOJ stands pat

    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro dropped for the first
time in four days against the dollar o n F riday as investors
refrained from placing hefty bets ahead of Sunday's pivotal
Greek election but took comfort in the willingness of central
banks to counter any adverse fallout from the vote.	
    G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major
economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial
markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze
if the Greek election result roils markets. 	
    A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and
provide relief to the euro, although any bounce could prove
temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of
contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy.	
    "The market feels risky, but volatility measures are
dropping, suggesting that traders are not pricing it as risky,
as tail risk is declining on the back of potential central bank
policy," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto. 	
    The euro last traded $1.2624, down 0.1 percent and 
below a three-week high of $1.2672 hit on Monday, struck after a
100 billion euro aid package for Spanish banks was agreed at the
weekend.     	
    "Leading into Sunday's Greek election, some traders covered
short positions, but others appear to be building longs on the
belief that regardless of the outcome there is more downside
than upside price in, leaving the scales unbalanced in favor of
short-term long euro positioning," she said.	
    Traders said the euro had scope to post short-term gains if
Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in
Sunday's election. In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout
parties win, the euro could drop toward near two-year lows of
$1.2286 struck earlier this month. 	
 
 	
    The euro gained against the dollar this week as investors
sliced hefty bearish positions. Speculator euro net shorts
reached a record high last week. 	
    Uncertainty about the euro was reflected in the options
market, where both one-week and one-month implied
volatilities traded at elevated levels of 16.50
percent and 12.65 respectively, up from around 9.8 percent and
11.55 percent at the end of last week.	
    Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday but remained
near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from capital
markets. The deteriorating situation in the euro zone has
galvanized policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20
summit next week. 	
    European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday
the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be
required, while Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said
central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the 
Greek elections heighten tension. 	
    The dollar came under pressure as data reflected weakness in
the U.S. economy, raising the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve
may resort to further monetary easing.  	
    The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making
arm, will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.	
    U.S. manufacturing output contracted in May for the second
time in three months and a gauge of factory activity in New York
state plunged this month, worrisome signs the American economy
is cooling. 	
    Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment falling to a
six-month low in early June. 	
    The dollar and euro also came under pressure against the yen
after the Bank of Japan announced no change in its monetary
policy. Analysts said some investors may have positioned for a
more dovish stance and were buying back the yen as a result.	
    The euro dropped 0.9 percent on the day to 99.34
yen, while the dollar fell 0.9 percent to 78.64 yen,
according to Reuters data.

