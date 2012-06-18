FOREX-Euro drops vs dollar, yen as Spain weighs

* Greek bounce short-lived; Spain, Italy fears dominate * Spanish 10-year bond yields rise above 7 pct * Euro seen a sell into any bounce * Merkel says Greece must stick to bailout commitments By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar o n M onday as an election win for pro-bailout parties in Greece failed to soothe worries about contagion in the euro zone, with fears about Spain's debt persisting after borrowing costs surged to unsustainable levels. While the election result appeased immediate concerns about Greece being forced out of the euro zone, uncertainty persisted as the winning New Democracy party must now try to put together a government with other parties backing the international bailout, which will not be an easy task. Antonis Samaras, the New Democracy leader, said on Monday the country needed as broad a coalition government as possible, after radical leftists refused to join. Market players also fretted about the euro zone's ability to respond to the risk of contagion to larger economies like Spain and Italy, with investors likely selling into any near-term bounce by the euro. "The consensus is that it's a weak government in Greece," said Steven Bell, director and portfolio manager, at the $1 billion-hedge fund GLC Ltd. in London. "We have avoided 'drachmageddon', but we're still in a very weak situation. It's almost like 'Let's move on from Greece and let's focus on Spain.'" Ten-year Spanish bond yields, hit by persistent concern about the country's fiscal and banking problems, rose above the unsustainable 7 percent line, a level that forced other peripheral euro zone nations to seek bailouts. Spain is likely to pay record high borrowing rates at debt auctions this week. Spain's Treasury will issue 2 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday. The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.2602, off a one-month high of $1.2747 hit in Asia as it came under pressure on reported selling by Asian sovereign investors. This was the euro's worst showing in nearly three weeks. The euro also failed to hold gains given that the positive Greek election outcome had already been priced last week. Greek equities, for instance, had rallied 14.1 percent between Tuesday and Friday, while the euro rose from roughly $1.25 to $1.2650 and the S&P 500 rallied 2.5 percent in the same period. German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to the euro's pain, saying o n M onday Germany cannot accept any loosening of the terms of Greece's bailout deal. This poses a problem because the winning Greek party intended to renegotiate the terms of the bailout to include more growth reforms. SELL EUROS INTO ANY RALLY Some strategists, however, saw potential for the euro to rise given a build-up of huge bearish positions in the common currency, taken on fears about a Greek exit from the euro zone. But Howard Jones, adviser at RMG Wealth Management, said any rebound to $1.28 is a selling opportunity. Positioning data showed speculators' massive net euro short positions of 195,187 contracts last week, even after having trimmed them from the previous week's record high of 214,418 contracts. Fund of funds Quaesta Capital in Zurich Switzerland, which manages $3 billion in assets, said euro shorts among its fund managers remained one of the biggest positions last week, along with bets against the Swiss franc. Interestingly, the U.S. dollar showed the largest outflow last week in the portfolios of the fund managers Quaesta tracks, while the Canadian currency showed the biggest inflow. The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 81.990 after hitting a one-month low of 81.266. Against the yen, the euro fell o.2 percent to 99.25 yen , while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.93 . In the options market, near-term implied volatility fell, with the one-week easing to 11.45 percent from a high of around 16.75 percent last Thursday, while the one-month dropped to a roughly four-week low of 11.26 percent. However, one-month risk reversals still pointed to a bias for euro weakness. European finance ministers meet on Friday and a summit is scheduled for the end of this month, but little is expected in the way of fresh policy measures toward a banking union or greater fiscal integration like common euro bonds. Traders expect some volatility in the currency market in coming days. The common currency, however, could benefit versus the dollar on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may opt for more easing to boost growth. Many market players expect the Fed to extend its long-term bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the current deadline of June, after a series of disappointing data. Citigroup, for one, expect a modest extension of Operation Twist by $200 billion, although it may not have as much risk-positive impact as the two rounds of quantitative easing.