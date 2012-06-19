FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro rises on Greek news; dollar down ahead of Fed
June 19, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro rises on Greek news; dollar down ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Growing optimism that Greece can renegotiate bailout terms
    * Fed expected to opt for more stimulus
    * Australian dollar rises to 6-week high vs dollar

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded against the
dollar on Tuesday on optimism that Greece will renegotiate its
bailout package with its international lenders and news that
Greece was making progress in forming a coalition government
after Sunday's election.
    The euro was also supported by expectations the Federal
Reserve, which begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday, may ease
monetary policy further after a series of disappointing U.S.
economic data. 
    Analysts expect the Fed to extend its long-term bond-buying
through Operation Twist by a few months from the current
deadline of June. 
    "We're beginning to see more positive EU headlines, which
are giving reason for investors to cover their short positions,"
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    A European Union official said international lenders are
open to renegotiating the terms of Greece's bailout deal because
circumstances have changed.
    "Because the economic situation has changed, the situation
of tax receipts has changed, the rhythm of implementation of the
milestones has changed, the rhythm of privatisation has changed,
if we were not to change the MoU (memorandum of understanding),
it does not work," a euro zone official said..
    Greece's progress in creating a coalition government also
underpinned the euro. 
    The euro was last up 0.9 percent at $1.2689 after
hitting session highs above $1.27, on a day when Middle Eastern
demand was a consistent theme. Support is seen around $1.2536,
the trendline drawn below daily lows from June 1, and the 21-day
moving average at $1.2530. 
    Strategists said the euro, however, would struggle to rally
beyond the one-month high of $1.2748 posted on Monday after a
win for pro-bailout parties in the Greek election, given the
dire economic outlook and worries about Spain's banking system.
    News that a second, more detailed audit of Spanish banks
would be delayed until September fuelled more bearishness toward
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, whose 10-year
borrowing costs have ballooned above 7 percent.  
    Spain's Treasury sold 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday at
yields of over 5 percent, compared with just under 3 percent at
the last auction for the same maturities in May. It is to sell
between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds on Thursday.
 
    "We believe sustained high yields will eventually force
Spain into taking a full-fledged bailout," wrote Brown Brothers
Harriman in a note, adding that the delay in the results of
Spain's banking sector audit would not sit well with investors.
"The market simply does not have this kind of patience." 
    Investors were also unnerved after a German court said the
government had not consulted parliament sufficiently about the
configuration of Europe's permanent bailout
scheme. 
    The euro briefly fell earlier after Germany's ZEW survey
showed economic sentiment in June posted its biggest monthly
drop since 1998, a sign that even the bloc's strongest economy
was not immune from the crisis. 

    FED EASING EYED
    The Fed will announce its policy decision on Wednesday
afternoon, and some market players have speculated it could opt
for a third round of quantitative easing as Europe's troubles
pose a risk to growth in the United States, the world's largest
economy.
    "There is positioning ahead of the Fed, with the dollar
unable to capitalize on euro-negative sentiment ahead of the
Fed," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The risk is relatively high
that officials will signal the need for more stimulus."       
    Another round of monetary stimulus would weigh on the U.S.
dollar and boost growth-linked currencies like the Australian
dollar.
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.7 percent at
81.345, having struck a one-month low of 81.266 on Monday. 
    The dollar edged lower against the yen, easing 0.3 percent
to 78.91 yen. A drop below 78.61 yen would take it to its
lowest level in two weeks. 
    Interest rate differentials moved against the dollar on
expectations of more Fed easing. The Australian dollar 
jump to a six-week high of US$1.0147. 
    Meanwhile, against the backdrop of slowing growth, the Group
of 20, the world's major economies, is set to urge Europe to
take "all necessary policy measures" to resolve its woes and
U.S. President Barack Obama requested a meeting with its
leaders.

