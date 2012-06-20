FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar slips vs euro in volatile trade after Fed
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Dollar slips vs euro in volatile trade after Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Euro supported by Fed easing speculation
    * Greece seen closer to agreeing coalition government
    * Euro resistance at $1.2748, post-election high

    By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against
the euro in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to support a stalling
U.S. economic recovery.
    The Fed said it would extend Operation Twist, an effort to
depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy
longer-dated ones, a move widely expected by market
participants. 
    The dollar initially rallied to a session high against the
euro as some investors were disappointed that the Fed did not
signal a third round of quantitative easing. But the euro later
rebounded and last traded at $1.2706, up 0.2 percent on
the day.
    "The initial read of the Fed statement was somewhat less
dovish than many expected because they didn't really hint at any
additional QE measures," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst
at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. 
   "On second look, maybe the market is thinking they are
flagging some deflationary risks that we're seeing as well as
having left the door wide open to another round of QE if
conditions get worse," he said.
     Markets are expected to be volatile as traders sift through
the Fed's statement and wait for a news conference by Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT).
    The dollar gained further versus the yen and last traded at
79.61, up 0.9 percent, compared with 79.41 earlier.

