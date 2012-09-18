FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro slips from 4-month high on Spain uncertainty
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro slips from 4-month high on Spain uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Spanish yields trade near 6 pct
    * German ZEW slightly better than expected
    * Speculation BOJ may ease policy weighs on yen

    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The euro slipped against the
dollar for a second straight day on Tuesday as some investors
bet that the currency had risen too far, too fast a day after it
touched a four-month high, given a renewed focus on debt-laden
Spain.
    Pressure is growing on Spain to request aid and trigger a
European Central Bank bond-buying program, something seen as
inevitable to help the country finance its debts, with benchmark
10-year Spanish bond yields rising to just over 6 percent.
    Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
said on Tuesday the government was still considering the terms
of a European bailout, a condition of ECB help. The remarks
weighed further on investors' patience. 
 
    The euro has risen some 8 percent since hitting a two-year
low around $1.2040 in July, fueled by aggressive central bank
actions in both Europe and the United States to help their
struggling economies. That euphoria, however, is starting to
wear off.
    Even if Spain does request assistance, analysts say doing so
may not be a positive sign for the euro as the tough spending
cuts that come with the aid would put further pressure on an
economy already in recession.
    "You are looking at a Spanish economy that has 25 percent
unemployment and a huge overhang of residential mortgages," said
Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange trading at ING Capital
Markets in New York. "Even if you write a lot of those down, you
are still talking about fiscal austerity, so you can't grow your
way out of arguably a recession." 
    The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.3038, with traders
reporting selling by Europeans. It hit a high of $1.3169 on
Reuters data on Monday, the highest level since May 4. Option
barriers were seen around $1.32. 
    The single currency failed to react to a slightly
better-than-expected German ZEW survey of analyst and investor
sentiment showing a rise in September after four months of
decline. 
    The euro fell 0.4 percent against the yen to trade at 102.80
yen, having rallied to a four-month high on Monday.
    The dollar climbed back in afternoon New York trade to rise
0.2 percent against the yen to 78.85 yen, just off the
session peak of 78.87 yen. It rose as high as 78.92 yen on
Monday on buying by speculative accounts such as hedge funds,
traders said. It hit a seven-month low of 77.11 yen last
Thursday. 
    Speculation is growing that the Bank of Japan might loosen
policy following a policy meeting on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve launched a fresh round of monetary stimulus last
week.
    "We expect the Bank of Japan to increase its asset-buying
fund by 5 trillion yen ($63 billion). If it does, the dollar
might have a chance to break resistance around 79.50 yen.
Alternatively, if it doesn't, the dollar will fall below 78
yen," said Osamu Takashima, chief Japan FX strategist at
Citibank in Tokyo. 
    The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0439,
pressured by worries that slower growth in China would put the
brakes on Australia's mining boom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
