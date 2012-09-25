Euro extends gains vs dollar, hits global session high

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the dollar on Tuesday to hit a global session high as risk aversion abated somewhat following a sharp sell off the previous day.

The euro hit a high of $1.2959 and last traded at $1.2954, up 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro’s upside is likely limited given concerns about Spain and whether or not it will request an international bailout, which must happen in order for the European Central Bank to begin buying its debt.