Dollar rises versus yen after US consumer confidence data

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The dollar rose versus the yen while the euro extended gains against the greenback on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest in seven months in September.

The private sector report showed Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income prospects.

The dollar last traded at 77.88 yen, up 0.04 percent on the day. It has been trading at about 77.84 before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2958, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2946 before the release of the data.