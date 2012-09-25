FOREX-Euro recovers from 1-week low to trade flat; focus on Spain

* ECB's Draghi defends bond-buying plan * Euro gains seen limited * Spain, Greece worries weigh on euro By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded from a more than one-week low against the U.S. dollar to trade little changed on Tuesday, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the bank's bond-buying plan after a media report said German lawyers were checking its legality. Draghi offered a vigorous defense of the bank's plans to a skeptical German audience and said it was now up to governments to follow up with decisive policy steps of their own. But gains are expected to be limited from here on as investors focus on whether or not debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout, even though the country's Andalucia region is already considering seeking a 4.9 billion-euro emergency credit line . "We may have gained today in the euro, but it's not outside of its trading range," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto. "Draghi may have repeated his rhetoric on the bond-buying plan, but the focus is on Spain." An ally of Germany's powerful Bundesbank at the ECB also defended the new bond-buying program. Ewald Nowotny, an ECB governing council member and Austria's central bank governor, said the ECB was on a firm footing with its plan to stem the euro zone crisis. The euro was earlier weighed down by a media report saying Bundesbank lawyers were verifying the legality of the ECB's proposed bond purchases. The euro last traded at $1.2926, flat on the day, after dropping to $1.2885, its lowest since Sept. 13. If the euro turns lower again it could target the 200-day moving average at $1.2827. Moore said the euro's rally stopped short of a key trendline resistance at around $1.2970, convinced the single euro zone currency's recent rally is now complete. Some market participants have already taken to the sidelines ahead of the Jewish "Yom Kippur" holiday and most expect trading activity to be subdued on Wednesday. The euro, however, will be put to the test next week amid a slew of significant events. The ECB will hold its next policy meeting on Oct. 4 and U.S. non-farm payrolls data, a key monthly market driver, is due on Oct. 5. This month the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of bond buying, so-called quantitative easing. The Fed said it will continue buying bonds until it sees a marked improvement in the labor market. The euro should remain under pressure if Spain drags its feet over requesting an international bailout. This must happen in order for the ECB to begin buying its bonds and, until it does, analysts say the euro is likely to weaken. Last week, the euro hit a 4-1/2-month peak of $1.3169 on optimism as a result of the ECB plan and after the Federal Reserve announced aggressive quantitative easing earlier this month to boost a sluggish U.S. economy. GREECE STILL A CONCERN Worries about the size of Greece's deficit also weighed on the euro, with German's Der Spiegel magazine reporting it could be 20 billion euros, nearly double previous estimates. Spain, meanwhile, is expected to unveil new structural reforms and its draft budget plan for 2013 this week, with investors also awaiting results of stress tests on its banking sector. A Moody's credit rating review of Spain is also expected, and it could downgrade Spanish debt to junk status. In the United States, economic data buoyed the dollar against the yen. U.S. home prices continued to rise in July, the latest evidence that the recovery in the housing market is on track. Moreover, U.S. consumers' moods improved in September, with confidence jumping to the highest level in seven months as Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income prospects. The dollar hit a one-month high of 79.22 yen on Sept. 19 after the Bank of Japan announced further monetary easing. The dollar was last little changed versus the yen at 77.82 yen, according to Reuters data. Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi told reporters he was ready to take firm measures on currencies as long as he was finance minister. He said there would be no vacuum in currency policy due to his pending departure to take a new position in the ruling Democratic Party.