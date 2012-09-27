FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar slightly pares losses vs euro after US data
September 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar slightly pares losses vs euro after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly pared losses versus the euro and briefly extended losses versus the yen on Thursday after U.S. data showed pending home sales dipped in August due to a supply shortage.

The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in August, fell 2.6 percent to 99.2, but was 10.7 percent higher than last year.

Against the yen, the dollar fell as low as 77.62 yen after the data and last traded at 77.68, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at 77.64 before the data.

The euro fell as low as $1.2857 after the data. It last traded at $1.2864, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.2874 before the release of the data.

