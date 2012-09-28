FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro and yen after US data
September 28, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro and yen after US data

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses versus the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after U.S. data showed U.S. consumer spending rose in August by the most in six months as households stretched to pay for higher gasoline prices.

The data pointed to lackluster economic growth in the third quarter.

The euro last traded at $1.2918, nearly flat on the day and where it was trading before the data. It traded as high as $1.2925 after the data.

The dollar last traded at 77.62 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day and where it was trading before the data. It traded as low as 77.58 after the data.

