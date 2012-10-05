FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Improvement in U.S. jobs data lifts dollar vs yen
October 5, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Improvement in U.S. jobs data lifts dollar vs yen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. unemployment rate drops to 4-year low
    * Jobs report won't keep Fed from doing QE
    * Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady

    By Daniel Bases and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-week high
versus the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment
rate fell to a near four-year low in September, prompting
investors to sell the safe-haven currency for riskier assets.
    Investors have used the yen as a cheap way to borrow cash
and convert it into higher-yielding currencies such as the
Australian dollar and the Norwegian and Swedish kronas.
    The U.S. dollar hit its high of 78.87 yen before pulling
back to 78.65, a gain of 0.24 percent on the day.
    Improvement in the U.S. jobs data helped lift risk sentiment
that the world's No. 1 economy is scratching its way back toward
solid growth. There were 114,000 new non-farm jobs created in
September and solid upward revisions for the prior two months
while the unemployment rate fell more than expected to 7.8
percent, its lowest level since President Barack Obama took
office. 
    The euro also hit a fresh two-week high of $1.3071 following
the U.S. data. However it has since slipped back to unchanged on
the day at $1.3017.
    "I think there is likely some position squaring heading into
the weekend on the euro. We are just underneath a long-term
trend area line here at $1.31, representing pretty strong
resistance from the highs of 2011," said Eric Viloria, senior
currency strategist, Forex.com.
    Viloria noted investors may just be looking at the solid
gains the euro has made this week and taken some profits. The
euro is up about 1.33 percent for the week.
    The lingering unknowns in Europe, such as Spain's funding
crunch may also have prompted investors to capture some of their
profits before the weekend.
    Against the yen, the euro advanced to a two-week peak of
102.80, but edged back to 102.46 yen, a rise of 0.30
percent.
    Some analysts said the U.S. jobs data was not strong enough
for the Federal Reserve to consider ending monetary easing. 
    Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, for instance, described the U.S.
employment report as "decidedly mixed." He cited the household
survey, which showed 873,000 new jobs created - "the most in a
couple of decades" - but two-thirds of those positions were
part-time jobs. 
    He also pointed to data in the report showing factories lost
16,000 jobs in September. Over the past three months, factories
have lost about 21,000 net jobs.
    "The favorable trend for manufacturing employment has
clearly leveled off," Chandler said.
    The employment report temporarily took investors' minds away
from the euro zone's debt crisis. 
        
    WAITING FOR SPAIN, WATCHING THE BOJ
    Market participants are still awaiting Spain's request for
aid, a move that would prompt the European Central Bank to buy
its bonds and lower the country's borrowing costs. That would be
viewed as positive for the euro.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that everything
was in place for the central bank to buy the bonds of struggling
euro-zone countries like Spain and conditions linked to it need
not be punitive. 
    Spanish 10-year debt yields have declined - a positive sign
- and the euro has rallied since the ECB announced its plan to
buy bonds of debt-stricken countries, in anticipation of Spain
eventually seeking financial assistance. But that positive
momentum may not last.
    "The longer Spain prevaricates on the aid front, the more
likely it is that the market will price out this bailout
premium," said Richard McGuire, senior fixed-income strategist
at Rabobank in London.
    Investors are also wary of buying the yen on concerns that
the Japanese authorities could intervene to weaken it. Japanese
officials have expressed concerns about the strength of the yen
in recent weeks.
    The yen earlier nudged higher after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy unchanged and held off from additional easing
measures. The reaction was limited, however, as Friday's
decision was in line with expectations. 
    Traders said the dollar would probably find support from
buyers at 78.00 yen, while resistance came in at the
100-day moving average around 78.83 yen.

