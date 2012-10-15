Euro falls against the dollar in mid-morning NY trade

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar in mid-morning New York trade on Monday, as investors waited for more clarity on a potential Spanish bailout before pushing the common currency higher.

Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month. The request would probably be dealt with alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package.

The single currency was last at $1.2942, down 0.1 percent on the day, with the session peak at $1.2979 and the session low at $1.2889.