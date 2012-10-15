FOREX-Euro little changed, hostage to Spain uncertainty

* Euro little changed but off session low * China export rebound underpins commodity currencies * Uncertainty about Spanish aid deal persists NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The euro swung between gains and losses on Monday and last traded little changed against the dollar as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout. Uncertainty over when Madrid will ask for financial aid, and over whether Greece can agree on new austerity measures with its indebted lenders has discouraged some investors from buying the euro in recent weeks. At the same time, expectations that the euro zone common currency will rally once Spain seeks a rescue package have kept market players from betting heavily against it. As a result the euro has been trapped in a tight range roughly between $1.28 and $1.31 since mid-September, with options barriers cited below $1.28. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed with her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, that there would not be any "uncontrollable developments" in the euro zone, like a Greek default or exit from the single currency bloc. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds the view that Greece should get more time to meet its bailout targets. "Spain has yet to request a bailout, and the IMF suggestion of a rescheduling of repayment terms for Greece has received mixed support," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The euro was last little changed at $1.2948, recovering from a low of $1.2889 on reported buying by sovereign investors and companies. The session peak posted at $1.2943. The European Central Bank has said it will buy bonds of countries that apply for a bailout, In Spain's case, such a move would bring down the country's borrowing costs and probably spark a broader increase in investor appetite for risk. Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month. The request would probably be dealt with alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package. Adding to headwinds for the euro, Italian Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli was quoted as saying on Monday that a 100-billion-euro aid request from Spain to its euro zone partners would cost Italy the equivalent of 1.5 percent of its economic output. The next focus for investors is a European Union summit this week at which the focus will be on Spain and Greece. While Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said Greece is likely to agree to a new austerity package with international lenders at the meeting, a formal request by Madrid for aid is not expected. "With no important data due the rest of today, headlines out of Europe will be the main driver over the coming 24 hours," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York. Some 4.344 billion U.S. dollars in euros changed hands using Reuters Dealing, compared with $5.7 billion on Friday. CHINESE EXPORTS Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate expected in September, while imports also increased, possibly indicating that measures to spur growth in the world's second-biggest economy are working. That helped demand for riskier assets such as commodity currencies like the Australian dollar. The Aussie edged up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0237. The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 78.75 yen . A trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said the dollar drew some support from market speculation related to recent media reports that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp was looking to buy about 70 percent of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp. Softbank's Chief Executive Dan Hesse announced in Tokyo on Monday Softbank will buy about 70 percent of Sprint, the third-largest U.S. carrier, for $20.1 billion. Ever since reports of the possible deal emerged last week, there has been market talk that it could generate dollar-buying, yen-selling flows in the foreign exchange market. The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans bought more cars and gasoline, while a gauge of consumer spending pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.