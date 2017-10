NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday after risk appetite declined as investors scrutinized a report showing U.S. home resales fell in September, a reminder that America’s housing sector is a long way from a full recovery..

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3029 after going as low as $1.3018 some 18 minutes after the report was released.