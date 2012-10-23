FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits global session low vs yen and dollar
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Euro hits global session low vs yen and dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to global session lows versus the dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday as yields on peripheral euro zone debt rose.

Against the dollar, the euro fell as low as $1.2951, its lowest since Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 103.25. It last traded at 103.34, down 1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Spanish, Portuguese and Italian government bond yields rose, with traders citing a range of reasons including the Moody’s downgrade of five Spanish regions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.