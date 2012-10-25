FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar touches 4-month high vs yen; euro down for 3rd day
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Dollar touches 4-month high vs yen; euro down for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BOJ widely seen easing at next week's meeting
    * Euro falls as Spain bailout uncertainty continues to weigh
    * U.S. third-quarter GDP eyed
    * Sterling outperforms on strong UK GDP data

    By Julie Haviv and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a
four-month peak against the yen on Thursday, boosted by a rise
in Treasury yields and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease
monetary policy next week, although the greenback's rally could
fade given its recent gains  
    The dollar has gained 3 percent versus the yen so far in
October, its strongest monthly performance since February.
Investors expect that the BoJ will take action on Tuesday to
stimulate the Japanese economy.
    U.S. benchmark Treasury yields touched a five-week high a
day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some bond market investors to book profits.
  
    The dollar/yen pair has become more sensitive to movements
in U.S. bond yields because both low-yielding currencies compete
as the market's favored funding unit in carry trades. Investors
tend to sell a low-yielding currency in order to purchase a
higher-yielding unit. 
    A rise in U.S. bond yields is making the cost of carry in
the dollar more expensive, prompting investors to use the yen as
a funding currency. 
    "Recently higher yields in U.S Treasuries have been feeding
the better tone in dollar/yen," said Jane Foley, senior FX
strategist at Rabobank in London. But she doubted whether the
dollar could rise further versus the Japanese currency. 
    "If tensions were to rise again in the euro zone, it would
be very hard for the Japanese authorities to fight against the
tide of safe-haven yen demand," Foley said. 
     The dollar hit a peak of 80.34 yen, its highest since June
25. That came despite reported heavy offers just above 80 yen,
and traders said further gains could take it toward the
late-June peak of 80.59 yen. It last traded at 80.32, up
0.7 percent on the day.
    The Fed last month launched a third round of bond-buying,
known as quantitative easing. There are high expectations that
the BoJ will expand the total size of its asset purchase program
next week, with some speculating the size at 10 trillion yen
($124.74 billion).
    If the speculation holds true, the increased size of the
bond buying would be same amount announced by Japan's central
bank in September and would mark a second straight month of
policy easing.
    BNP currency strategist Kiran Kowshik has recommended
selling the dollar at 80.60 yen, with a target of 78.00 yen.
    He said too much emphasis has been placed on Japan's
weakening trade picture. "Japan has about the largest net
foreign asset position on the planet, so the income account will
remain in surplus, ensuring an overall current account
surplus."
    The euro last traded at 103.95 yen, up 0.4 percent
on the day, but below a 5-1/2-month peak of 104.59 yen hit
earlier this week.

    UPBEAT U.S DATA
    A string of U.S. data mostly favored the dollar. Recent
upbeat data has highlighted a growing economic disparity between
the U.S. economy compared with Japan and the euro zone.
    For instance, U.S. new orders for long-lasting manufactured
goods increased during September. Other data showed a decrease
in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week..
    Looking ahead, price action for the dollar on Friday could
be swayed by the first reading of third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product, forecast at 1.7 percent growth, according to a
recent Reuters poll. 
    The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2936 
, declining for a third straight session.
    The euro's upside is widely seen as limited as long as
uncertainty persists about whether Spain, the euro zone's fourth
largest economy, will seek a bailout. The euro hit a one-week
low of $1.2918 on Wednesday on weak German business activity and
sentiment data.
    The British pound outperformed after third-quarter GDP
figures showed the economy emerged from recession, lessening the
chances of more monetary easing next month by the Bank of
England. 
    Sterling rose to  one-week high of $1.6144,
although economists say one-off factors related to the London
Olympic games may mask underlying weakness and the negative
influence of the euro zone crisis. It was last at $1.6123, up
0.5 percent.

