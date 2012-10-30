Euro climbs to session high against the dollar

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors traded on data released earlier in the global trading day, which showed the Spanish economy contracted for a fifth straight quarter in the three months to September at a slightly slower rate than forecast.

The euro was also helped by improved demand at an Italian debt auction.

The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2958, just off the session peak at $1.2960.

But trading was light with U.S. trading desks short staffed in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Some US$2.6 billion in euros has changed hands so far on the last Tuesday of October, compared with US$4.87 billion for the entire session on the last Tuesday of September, according to Reuters Dealing.