Dollar briefly pares gains vs yen after US data

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly pared gains versus the Japanese yen and temporarily pared losses versus the euro on Thursday after the release of an array of U.S. economic data.

The dollar last traded at 81.34 yen, up 1.4 percent on the day versus 81.32 before the data. It fell as low as 81.26 immediately after the release of data.

The euro last traded at $1.2762, up 0.2 percent on the day and about where it traded before the data. It fell as low as $1.2751 immediately after release of the data, according to Reuters data.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits surged last week to a 1 1/2-year high.

Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in October as the cost of shelter surged by the most in over four years.

Furthermore, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state showed that activity slowed in November for a fourth straight month.